BUSINESS 19:29 Athens Medical eyes Henry Dunant TAGS: Business, Health Listed company Athens Medical Center Commercial SA said on Wednesday in a bourse filing that it had expressed its interest in buying out the Henry Dunant Hospital Center in Athens to the Piraeus Bank board of directors. [Reuters]