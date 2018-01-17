BUSINESS |

 
Athens Medical eyes Henry Dunant

Listed company Athens Medical Center Commercial SA said on Wednesday in a bourse filing that it had expressed its interest in buying out the Henry Dunant Hospital Center in Athens to the Piraeus Bank board of directors.

