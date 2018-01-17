Explosives removed from Andromeda, en route to Thessaloniki

Some 410 tons of explosives have been moved from the Andromeda, a Tanzania-flagged cargo vessel intercepted off Crete earlier this month, onto a Greek cargo ship, the Kapetan Christos, which is expected to dock at the port of Thessaloniki on Thursday morning.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, following their arrival in Thessaloniki, the explosives are to be transferred to a military facility.

The eight crew members of the Andromeda – two Ukrainians, five Indians and one Albanian – were remanded in custody earlier this week.

According to Hellenic Coast Guard officials, the crew had planned to deliver the explosives to Libya in contravention of United Nations and European Union embargoes against the country.