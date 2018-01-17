Cambridge University archaeologists making exciting discoveries on Keros

Archaeologists digging on the remote Cycladic island of Keros in the central Aegean have revealed “unusually sophisticated prehistoric monuments,” according to a press release from Cambridge University’s Department of Archaeology.

The report said that new work has revealed that the settlement of Daskalio – the site adjoining the prehistoric sanctuary on Keros – had a “more imposing and densely occupied series of structures than had previously been realized,” making it “one of the most impressive sites of the Aegean during the Early Bronze Age (3rd millennium BC).”

“[Daskalio] was almost entirely covered by remarkable monumental constructions built using stone brought painstakingly from Naxos, some 10 km distant,” it said.