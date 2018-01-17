US ambassador snaps himself on Museum Selfie Day

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt snaps a selfie at the Jewish Museum in Thessaloniki on Wednesday on the occasion of Museum Selfie Day. Museum selfies are being increasingly embraced by museums across the world. For the third year Greece’s Benaki Museum is actively promoting the trend. Kathimerini asked personalities from the world of politics and the arts to take a selfie of themselves in front of their favorite museum. Apart from Pyatt, participants include To Potami leader Stavros Theodorakis and writer Christos Chomenides.