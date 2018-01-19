Uni campus student residences to get Wi-Fi

The ministries of Education and Digital Policy announced on Friday that student residences on university campuses across the country will be equipped with Wi-Fi networks.

To this end, the General Secretariat of Communications has reportedly secured funding so as not to burden university budgets.

Speaking to reporters, Education Minister Costas Gavroglou said the initiative is part of a comprehensive long-term plan to upgrade student accommodation at universities.

“The provision of a Wi-Fi network for student residences is an important action that will meet the needs of all students,” he said, adding, however, that this alone will not be enough to improve the quality of accommodation.

“This would be a nouveaux riche model,” he said.

“For this reason a five-year-plan is being drafted aiming at long last to change the decades-old image of student residences.”