Open University gathering pace, introducing new courses

Greece’s Open University will be adding new courses to its curriculum in the fall, with the aim of becoming more attractive to students vis-a-vis the country’s public universities and technical colleges.

Among the new courses that will strengthen the institution’s position are a degree in public administration run in cooperation with the Ministry of Administrative Reform, as well as a tourism studies course.

On the post-graduate level, it will offer courses in fighting economic crime and corruption.

The Open University has an annual budget of 37 million euros and received state subsidies of 500,000 euros, according to its president, Vassilis Kardasis. The remainder of the budget is covered by student fees, he adds.

Some 47,000 students are registered with the institution, which is regarded as the country’s first private university despite being overseen by the Education Ministry, as it charges fees for all its courses.