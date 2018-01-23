The Perpetual Holy Synod of the Church of Greece has been called to an emergency session over ongoing name talks between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Kathimerini understands.

The meeting was called by Archbishop Ieronymos, according to sources, in order to discuss Sunday’s rally in Thessaloniki, where tens of thousands of people gathered to protest the use of the term “Macedonia” in any of the proposals put forward.

Thessaloniki Metropolitan Bishop Anthimos called on the church council to re-examine its position on the talks following the rally, saying that the Church should never agree to any composite name containing the word “Macedonia.”

Earlier this month, the Holy Synod had unanimously agreed it would oppose any solution that included the use of the term “Macedonia” by FYROM, citing political, national and ecclesiastical reasons, as it could bolster the claims by FYROM’s self-declared “Church of Macedonia.”

Last week, however, Archbishop Ieronymos said that while he agreed with the Holy Synod’s decision, he did not support the planned rally in Thessaloniki and asked Greeks to exercise “prudence and unity” in regards to the ongoing diplomatic drive.