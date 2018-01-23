Ancient Greek Technology | Athens | Year-Round

Following decades of studying ancient literature, vase painting and archaeological finds, Kostas Kotsanas has built working models of technological innovations dating to antiquity which are now on display at the Museum of Ancient Greek Technology in Athens, alongside explanations of their makers' theories, findings, experiments and technological advancements. Most of the exhibits are based on inventions dating to the 2nd century BC. Inaugurated on January 8, the new museum accommodates ancient Greek inventions designed by Aristarchus of Samos, Dionysodorus of Caunus, Parmenion and Heron of Alexandria – considered the greatest experimenter of antiquity – among others. Opening hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission costs 5 euros (reduced 3.50 euros).

Kostas Kotsanas Museum of Ancient Greek Technology, 6 Pindarou & Academias, tel 211. 411.0044, kotsanas.com