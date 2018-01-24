Vandals destroy renovated playground in Thessaloniki
Unidentified vandals destroyed a renovated playground in the Evosmos suburb of Thessaloniki just two days before it was to reopen to the public, it emerged on Wednesday.
The local mayor, Petros Soulas, described his “sadness and disappointment” at the vandalism of the playground, which, he said, had been “a real gem.”
He said local authorities will pay for repair work.