Lagarde congratulates Tsipras on reforms, stresses need for debt relief

Following talks with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde congratulated the Greek premier on his government's reform efforts and expressed the Fund's support for Greece though stressed the importance of continued work being done to secure economic growth and an exit from the bailout program.

“It was a pleasure to meet with Prime Minister Tsipras in Davos today," Lagarde said. "I congratulated him on the progress Greece has achieved, a sentiment that was also reflected in the recent Eurogroup statement, and assured the Prime Minister of the Fund’s continued support for Greece’s adjustment program," she added.

"I also underscored that the completion of the reform agenda and provision of debt relief by Greece’s European partners are essential to support sustainable growth and a successful exit from official financing later this year. The Prime Minister and I agreed to work together toward these shared goals,” Lagarde concluded.