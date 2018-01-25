IMF chief calls for debt relief, more reforms

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras talks to the International Monetary Fund’s Managing Director Christine Lagarde on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday. Lagarde said she congratulated Tsipras on his government’s reform efforts while also calling for more work to secure economic growth and an exit from the bailout program. She said she "underscored that the completion of the reform agenda and provision of debt relief by Greece’s European partners are essential to support sustainable growth and a successful exit from official financing later this year." [Yannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]