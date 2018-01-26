Farmers drive tractors through Argos in austerity protest

Farmers drove tractors through the city of Argos in the Peloponnese on Friday as unions stepped up their nationwide protests against the government’s austerity program. The farmers drove past the city’s central tax office, to highlight their opposition to recent tax hikes, before heading to the national highway and staging a roadblock. Farmers are calling for lower production costs, tax-free fuel, better rates for electricity and water, the abolition of value-added tax on agricultural supplies and vehicles and their exemption from the ENFIA property tax. [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]