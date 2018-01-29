Lesvos sees arrival of 201 migrants in 24 hours

Authorities said 201 migrants and refugees landed on the shores of the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos from Sunday until Monday morning, adding that they were facilitated by fair weather conditions.

The neighboring islands of Chios and Samos received no arrivals over the same period.

Since the beginning of the year, a total of 1,268 refugees and migrants have arrived on all three islands.

Arrivals on Lesvos came to 732, while Samos and Chios received 417 and 119 respectively.