Funding of 980,280 euros earmarked for flood-damaged roads
Online
The Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllias in western Attica will receive 980,280 euros toward the repair of its road network that was severely damaged in the deadly floods that struck the region in November last year, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Monday.
The project to carry out repairs to the road network has been included in the Interior Ministry’s public investment program after a decision by Alternate Economy Minister Alexis Haritsis.