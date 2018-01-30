ND shadow minister says meeting with Nimetz did ‘not assuage concerns’

New Democracy wants to see the Greek government and Skopje reach a “comprehensive and inviolable” solution in ongoing talks on the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), the opposition party’s shadow foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Giorgos Koumoutsakos outlined the conservative party’s concerns over the course of talks at a meeting with the United Nations’ special envoy on the issue, Matthew Nimetz, who is in Athens on Tuesday and scheduled to visit Skopje on Wednesday.

“The briefing with Mr. Nimetz did not, unfortunately, assuage our concerns,” ND said in an announcement following the meeting.

“A solution needs to be comprehensive and inviolable, and should comprise: first, the abolition of all forms of irredentism by the neighboring country; second, a name that is acceptable to the Greek people; and thirdly the adoption of that name for all purposes by everyone,” the party said, reiterating its position on the talks, which relies on constitutional changes being introduced by FYROM.