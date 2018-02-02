Greece bracing for storms
The western and northern parts of Thessaly and central Macedonia may also be impacted.
Greece will be hit by a storm front between Friday night and Sunday, according to the Hellenic Meteorological Service (EMY).
More specifically, the bad weather - including powerful southerly winds, reaching 8 and possibly 9 on the Beaufort scale and heavy rainfall - will affect the Ionian Sea islands and western Greece beginning on Friday night.
