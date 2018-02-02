Zaev says solution must secure dignity of "Macedonians" and Greeks

The Prime Minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) Zoran Zaev says a solution to the name dispute with Greece must secure the dignity and identity of “Macedonians" and Greeks.

“I hope that the solution will preserve the dignity of "Macedonians" and Greeks, " Zaev said, according to the MIA agency in FYROM.

Greece does not accept that there is “Macedonian” nation.

Zaev, the agency said, expressed optimism that there will be a solution to the decades-old dispute in 2018 so that the process for FYROM’s NATO accession can begin at the June summit of the alliance.

He reiterated that a referendum on the name issue by Skopje will serve to dispel any Greek concerns whether a deal will be permanent.

"The referendum will be an additional guarantee for our Greek friends because it will remove all the doubts as the people will support the solution. I'm sure the "Macedonians" are ready for it,” he said, adding, however, that “we are still in the midst of negotiations.”

