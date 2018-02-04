Anarchists claim responsibility for paint attack against home of veteran composer Mikis Theodorakis

Anarchists claimed responsibility on Sunday for the paint attack against the home of veteran composer Mikis Theodorakis on Saturday.

In a post on an anti-establishment website they denounced Theodorakis, who is a key speaker at Sunday's "Macedonia" protest rally in Athens, for standing by the “nationalistic and patriotic riffraff” and ignoring the plight of the working class that is being “attacked with anti-strike laws, auctions of primary residences etc.”

According to police, the assailants used red paint to deface the entrance to the house in the capital's Acropolis neighborhood and spray-painted threatening messages on the walls.

"Your story started in the mountain and will end in the national mire of Syntagma Square.