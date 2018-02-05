Naval mine found off Halkidiki

A fisherman located a naval mine dating to World War II off the coast of Nea Moudania in Halkidiki, northern Greece, reports said over the weekend.



The mine was found on Thursday at a depth of around 5 meters some 350 meters from shore, according to local reports.



Local coast guard officers marked the area with buoys and alerted navy authorities, who were to remove and destroy the mine.



Naval mines are explosive devices used to damage or destroy ships or submarines.



It was unclear whether the WWII mine found last week was active.