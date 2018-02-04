AEK did it again on Sunday. It came from behind to beat Olympiakos in the last few minutes to add a 2-1 away win over the Reds to a 3-2 home come-back triumph earlier this season. The result has taken AEK up to second, Olympiakos down to third, and PAOK – victor of PAS at Ioannina – two points clear at the top of the Super League table.

After a barren 80 minutes at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, substitute Karim Ansarifard gave Olympiakos the lead, but Dmytro Chygrynskiy equalized and another substitute, Giorgos Giakoumakis scored the winner for AEK four minutes into injury time, although television replays showed he had fouled Alberto Botia in the process. Botia protested to the referee and got himself sent off.

PAOK scored three first-half goals to beat PAS Giannina 3-1, courtesy of the opener by Dimitris Pelkas and a brace by Aleksandar Prijovic. Pedro Conde pulled one back for the hosts.

After 20 rounds of games and with 10 more left to play, PAOK is on 46 points, AEK has 44 and Olympiakos stayed at 42.

Atromitos lies fourth on 38 after drawing 1-1 at Lamia, while the three-way tie in fifth remained intact: Asteras and Xanthi canceled each other out with their 1-1 draw at Tripoli, while Panionios had a goalless game at Larissa.

Levadiakos downed struggling Kerkyra 2-0 and rose to eighth along with Panathinaikos, that drew 0-0 at home with Panetolikos.

On Monday Platanias faces Apollon Smyrnis at Hania.