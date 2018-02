A makeshift bomb composed of eight small propane canisters went off outside a Defense Ministry office in downtown Thessaloniki in the early hours of Tuesday.

The explosion occurred at 3.30 a.m. just outside the ministry’s ground-floor citizen’ information office on Vassileos Georgiou Street, causing limited damage to the office’s facade.

Two fire trucks were dispatched to the scene to put out the blaze caused by the blast.