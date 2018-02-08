Greece will need post-program surveillance, Moscovici says

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs has said that Greece will need some sort of supervision after the end of the bailout program.



“Because many of the program commitments will continue to be implemented long after the program ends, there will also need to be an appropriate type of post-program surveillance in place,” Moscovici said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian news agency ahead of his visit to Athens.



“But let’s be clear: There will be no more memoranda,” he added.