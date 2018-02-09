Police find mother who snatched baby from hospital

Police in Athens on Friday found the 37-year-old mother alleged to have snatched her 14-month-old baby from the Aghia Sofia Children’s Hospital.

The child had been receiving treatment for injuries sustained last month after being found at home alone during a fire.

The 14-month-old was admitted to the children’s hospital in northern Athens on January 24 after firefighters found it on its own in the family apartment in downtown Attiki Square after being called to put out a blaze.

The child had been placed in the care of the state after the mother was charged with abandoning it and exposing it to danger.

