Car chase ends in arrest of people trafficker

A 39-year-old man was arrested on people trafficking charges early Saturday morning after a car chase in Thessaloniki.



Police said the man refused to stop his car, with seven illegal immigrants inside, when they hailed him down on the old Thessaloniki-Kavala highway.



In the ensuing chase, the suspect managed to let all of his passengers out of the vehicle and tried to make a run for it after his car was blocked on the Thessaloniki ring road at the Efkarpia junction.



Police, however, caught up with him shortly after and rounded up all seven of the immigrants, who were detained.



The 39-year-old was to appear before a Thessaloniki prosecutor.