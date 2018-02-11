MONDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to address SYRIZA’s parliamentary group.

Public school cleaners hold a 24-hour strike and a rally outside the Interior Ministry at Klafthmonos Square, Athens at noon.

The Macedonian Section of the Hellenic Management Association (EEDE) holds its 11th Social Responsibility event at the Panorama Hotel, Thessaloniki. Starts at 9 p.m. (Info: 2310.553.318, www.eede.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its October 2017 statistics on museum and archaeological site visitors and its November 2017 data on construction activity.

Diaplous SSDA holds an event titled “The Role of Managers in the Methodic Achievement of Targets” (44 Spaton, Gerakas, Athens). (Info: 211.012.1851, www.diaplous-ssda.com)

Listed company Epilektos holds its annual general meeting.

TUESDAY

Panteion University’s Institute of International Relations holds a public debate titled “The Macedonian Issue: Is There Hope for a Solution?” (3-5 Hill, Plaka, Athens). Starts at 7 p.m. (Info: www.idis.gr)

Health Minister Andreas Xanthos visits the prefecture of Imathia in central Macedonia.

New Democracy hosts an event titled “Attica Seafront and Tourism Development: The Role of Local Authorities” (62 Pireos, Moschato). Starts at 6 p.m. (Info: 210.944.4401, www.nd.gr)

WEDNESDAY

The Digital Policy Ministry hosts a two-day event on the activities of the European Space Agency (11 Frangoudi, Kallithea). To Thursday. (Info: mindigital.gr)

The 2nd Annual Cyprus Shipping Forum of Capital Link takes place in Limassol. Starts at 9 a.m. at the Columbia Plaza Hotel. (Info: forums.capitallink.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issues its December 2017 statistics on farming and agricultural import and export prices and on industrial import prices.

Athens-listed Neorion holds an extraordinary general meeting.

THURSDAY

The New York Times, Kathimerini and Skai co-host the Athens Energy Forum 2018, titled “Energy Security and Strategic Investments: The Way Forward,” at the Hilton Athens hotel (46 Vassilissis Sofias). To Friday. Speakers include Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis. (Info: www.athensenergyforum.com)

The 5th Information Security Conference opens at the Maroussi Plaza amphitheater (3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens). The event concludes on Friday with Expert Sessions at the OTEAcademy (1A Spartis, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: 210.661.7777, igkini@boussias.com)

A conference titled “Nikos Kazantzakis and Politics” takes place in the amphitheater of the Acropolis Museum, under the auspices of the President of the Hellenic Republic. To Friday. (Info: www.eens.org)

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA) and the Greek-Nigerian Chamber hold an event titled “Opportunities for Businesses and Professionals in Nigeria, Africa’s Biggest Economy” at the EBEA headquarters (7 Academias, Athens). Starts at 2.30 p.m. (Info: 210.338.2342, www.acci.gr)

The Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosts the 16th Conference of the Hellenic Operational Research Society (EEEE). To Saturday (1 Kassimati, Piraeus). (Info: mcda2018.puas.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) publishes the January readings of its consumer price index.

OTE telecom holds its annual general meeting.

FRIDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its December 2017 data on industrial turnover and the Greek merchant fleet’s capacity.