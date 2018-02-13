Tusk says migration is a long-term issue

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and European Council President Donald Tusk talk at the Chancellery in Vienna, on Tuesday.

European Council President Donald Tusk says the issue of managing flows of migrants to Europe will be a challenge faced for "many years to come."

Speaking in Vienna after meeting Tuesday with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Tusk said he and the Austrian leader had "similar views" on the issue of migration.

Tusk says "migration will remain a challenge for many years to come, which is why we need to find a solution that makes sure that the EU together with the national states can manage future migration flows sufficiently without creating divisions."

He emphasized that all European countries "need to contribute."

He says "above all else we must put an end to the destructive emotions surrounding the issue of relocation, as they continue to fuel populism and divide Europe." [AP]