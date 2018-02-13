Italy sends frigate to Cyprus’s EEZ

Italy will send a frigate to the area off Cyprus island where Turkish military has been obstructing a vessel exploring for natural gas, according to a report in Italy’s Republica online edition.



According to the report, the vessel, the Maestrale-class frigate Euro (F575) of the Italian Navy, is taking part in NATO’s Sea Guardian maritime operation in the Eastern Mediterranean.



The commander has reportedly been ordered to approach Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), but to avoid tension with Turkish warships in the area.





