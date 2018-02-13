Greece among EU countries with highest measles rates

European officials said on Tuesday that the spike in the number of measles cases in Europe was due to epidemics in Romania, Italy, Germany and Greece.



According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, more than 14,400 cases were reported by 30 countries last year – compared with about 4,600 cases the year before.



In mid-January, Greece’s Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO) reported it had recorded 1,185 cases of measles.



The measles outbreak in Greece began last May.