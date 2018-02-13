The jobs market in Greece has seen a fresh increase in the share of flexible forms of labor, with more than one in three positions today comprising part-time or temporary employment with wages below 400 euros per month.

According to the latest available figures from the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA), which concern May 2017 and derive from employers’ declarations for employed workers, more than three in 10 workers had part-time work with average gross pay of 389.65 euros.

Out of a total 2,055,456 employees declared, 30.96 percent or 636,424 of them worked part-time. Their average daily wage was just 23.48 euros. While the average employment rate at enterprises increased 2.36 percent on an annual basis, the average daily wage fell 2.38 percent and the average salary was reduced by 0.09 percent. The average daily wage of full-timers came to 49.6 euros and the average salary to 1,152.19 euros.

This means that the official EFKA data have confirmed the trend observed in the figures of the Labor Ministry’s Ergani hirings database, which indicate that the majority of hirings in the Greek economy in the last year were for flexible forms of labor.