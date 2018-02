The parliamentary committee that examines the derivation of wealth (“pothen esches”) forms submitted by politicians and public servants said on Wednesday that it is shelving a case involving Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras.



The committee examined the declarations made by the central banker following a report in the weekly newspaper Documento in November that there had been an irregularity.



The panel announced on Wednesday that it found no reason for the case to be referred to the justice system and that the matter would be dropped.



Stournaras claimed last week, after allegations linking him to the Novartis bribery case, that he has been the victim of a concerted campaign over the last three years to force him out of his job.



“My career, as my wife’s, has been exemplary and transparent and cannot be tarnished by the scheming and designs of those who seek to destroy me by every devious means possible,” he said in a statment last week.