New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has turned down an invitation to meet with Defence Minister Panos Kammenos so the latter can brief him about the latest developments with Turkey.



Kathimerini understands that Kammenos extended via New Democracy’s shadow Defence Minister Vassilis Kikilias the invitation for the meeting to take place on Friday or Saturday at the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.



Mitsotakis made it clear that he has no interest in taking part in any informal briefing, especially with Kammenos as he believes that the defense minister is mainly responsible for the tension with Turkey because of his actions.



The conservative leader suggested that any meeting should be between Kammenos and Kikilias.