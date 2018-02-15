Dynamo Kiev fans involved in central Athens brawl

Dynamo Kiev supporters who are in Athens for a soccer game against local club AEK, created significant damage to a cafeteria in Kolonaki during a fight on Thursday afternoon.



The trouble started from a tussle with another group, which unconfirmed reports say were Russians, at a well known cafe on Tsakalof Street, and grew into a major brawl that lasted for several minutes, according to reports.



The Ukrainian fans broke the windows and a number of tables at the cafe. They ran away when neighboring shopkeepers called the police, which has detained at least 18 people, all of them non-Greeks.



On Wednesday anarchist organization Rouvikonas had warned that the Dynamo fans, known for their far-right connections, are unwelcome in Athens.