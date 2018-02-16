Couple mugged on Philopappou Hill
Police on Friday detained four people in connection with an attack on a young couple on Philopappou Hill, central Athens, late on Thursday.
According to the couple’s account, they were attacked by five people in total with two threatening them with knives and the others robbing them of cash and other items of value.
The fifth assailant remained at large on Friday afternoon.
There were no reports of the couple suffering any injuries during the mugging.