Final bailout review in focus at Eurogroup

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos is to meet his eurozone peers on Monday for talks in Brussels on the priorities of Greece’s final review before August’s scheduled bailout exit.

EU officials are also expected to determine when foreign auditors will return to Athens, probably in the last 10 days of this month.

The meeting comes amid concerns about a jump in the yield of Greek government bonds following a bond issue earlier this month.

Although the issue drew a strong response from foreign investors, most quickly sold off Greek debt, indicating that Greece has a fair way to go before becoming a long-term investment option.