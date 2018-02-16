Videos show Turkish ship ramming Greek vessel off Imia

Footage has emerged of the moment when the Turkish patrol boat Umut rammed the Greek Coast Guard vessel 090 Gavdos off the islets of Imia late on Monday.

Although the incident did not result in any injuries, it served to illustrate rising tensions over the islets which were the focus of dispute that brought Greece and Turkey close to war in 1996.

Commenting after the incident on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said that Greece's response to another similar incident would not be peaceful.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos echoed Kotzias on Friday morning, warning that aggression will be met with an equal response.

“If there is another act of Turkish aggression on Greek territory, there will be a response and there is no other way for us,” he told Skai TV.

The tougher rhetoric came as Turkish armed forces conducted an extensive war game near the Greek-Turkish land border by Evros river in Thrace.