Lagarde sees Greek supervision after end of program

Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has suggested that Greece will remain under some form of outside supervision after exiting its bailout program.

In an interview with Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Lagarde said she expected the Greek rescue program to end in August, adding however that this would not be the end of the story.

“The Europeans have invested a lot of money in Greece and therefore have a legitimate interest in Athens continuing with reforms and delivering what it has promised,” Lagarde told the newspaper.