Mitsotakis meets Turkish PM in Munich

Turkey, Diplomacy

Greek opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has met with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

During the meeting, which was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and New Democracy’s shadow foreign minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos, Mitsotakis reportedly repeated Greece’s established foreign policy positions.

The ND chief has also met with Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The Munich Security Conference comprises three days of debates, speeches, and sideline meetings regarding international defense policy.

