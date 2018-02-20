Fewer Cypriots visit Greece in January

The Passengers Survey of the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CyStat) showed on Tuesday that 107,759 residents of Cyprus returned to the island from a trip abroad in January compared to 108,981 in the corresponding month last year, recording a decrease of 1.1 percent.



In January 2018 there was a decrease of 11.2 percent in the trips of residents to Greece (36,664 in January 2018 compared to 41,287 in January 2017) and a 7.8 percent decrease from the United Kingdom (19,139 compared to 20,769 last year).