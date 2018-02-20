Anastasiades to broach Turkey transgressions at EU summit

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades is to raise the issue of Turkey’s transgressions within Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) at a European Union leaders’ summit on Friday, sources told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Tuesday.

Anastasiades telephoned Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to discuss the matter after Turkey renewed a navtex reserving an area inside Block 3 of Cyprus’s EEZ for a military exercise until March 10.

The previous notice, which expires on Thursday, effectively blocked the Saipem 1200 drillship chartered by Italian energy giant Eni, and other vessels, from approaching Block 3.

Anastasiades is on Wednesday to hold an emergency meeting with Cypriot leaders to decide on Nicosia’s next move.

Also on Wednesday, Anastasiades is to receive the US ambassador to Cyprus, Kathleen Doherty, at the Presidential Palace for talks that are expected to focus on the latest developments. Doherty was with the delegation accompanying US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on a visit to Ankara last week.

Cypriot authorities are planning to file a demarche with the United Nations, while Eni is also expected to react to Turkey’s move.