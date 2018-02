Russian President Vladimir Putin was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of the Peloponnese in a special ceremony on Friday at the Russian Embassy in Athens, which was attended by Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos.



The university said that it was honoring Putin for his political career and for his contribution to strengthening Russian-Greek relations, education, art, society and democracy.



The doctorate was awarded by the Department of History, Archaeology and Cultural Resources Management, which is based in Kalamata.



The Russian ambassador to Greece, Andrei Maslov, represented Putin at the ceremony.



Several university officials had proposed the postponement of the ceremony because Putin could not attend.



A senior university official told Kathimerini last week that the aim of the gesture was to highlight the historic ties between Greece and Russia.