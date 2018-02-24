Irate nonsmokers try different angle

A decade after a ban on smoking in public spaces was voted into law, nonsmokers are growing increasingly irate at authorities for their failure to enforce the measure.

The most recent campaign began in the northern town of Drama, where 770 citizens filed a complaint with a local prosecutor asking for an inquiry into whether police and local and regional authorities are committing a crime by failing to uphold the law.

The action has also been endorsed by the city’s associations of doctors, dentists and pharmacists, among others.

“Our demand for public spaces to be cleared of the fug of smoke is not some anti-smoking fetish by us nonsmokers, but a result of the simple equation that less smoke equals less cancer,” the group said in its complaint.