Macron tells Erdogan to respect Cyprus sovereignty

French President Emanuel Macron has told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he is worried about recent events off the coast of Cyprus, and called for “the need to respect Cyprus’s sovereignty,” a statement by his office said Monday.

Turkish warships are currently stationed off the coast of the island and prevented a drillship chartered by Italian energy giant Eni from conducting hydrocarbon exploration within Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Nicosia also accused Turkey on Friday of threatening to use force.