Blast outside linens store rocks Glyfada in early hours

A major explosion outside a store selling linens and other household goods rocked the upscale southern Athenian suburb of Glyfada in the early hours of Tuesday.

The blast occurred shortly before 4 a.m. at 49 Vouliagmenis Avenue and was caused by a powerful explosive device placed outside the business, which sustained extensive damage.

No injuries were reported.

Bomb experts were dispatched to the scene to collect evidence that may point to the assailant or assailants.