Inmates at Korydallos Prison hold protest over ‘bomber’ transfer

A protest by inmates at Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison ended on Tuesday after around five hours.

The protest, which involved convicted members of the guerrilla group Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire, was held to express solidarity with Constantinos Giagtzoglou, the 29-year-old terrorist suspect who was transferred from Korydallos to a Larissa penitentiary on Saturday.

Protesters staged a sit-in in the prison’s common area, calling for the return of Giagtzoglou, who is on hunger strike.

The 29-year-old is believed to have sent the parcel bomb that seriously injured former prime minister Lucas Papademos in May 2016 and another which wounded an employee at the International Monetary Fund office in Paris in March of that year.