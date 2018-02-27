Turkish serviceman's asylum request to be decided in March

The Council of State is expected to issue a ruling in March on the asylum request of one of the eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece in a helicopter during the coup attempt in Turkey in 2016.

Helicopter pilot Suleyman Ozkaynakcim told the country’s highest administrative court that he had nothing to to do with the coup and insisted his mission, along with seven other servicemen, was to collect and rescue injured people.

A final decision will be taken by a CoS plenary session on May 4.