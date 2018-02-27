Athens ‘open’ to move towards solution if FYROM willing

Zoran Zaev, the prime minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, on Tuesday confirmed the four options currently being discussed with Greece in talks aimed at resolving a dispute over FYROM’s name while Athens said it was awaiting evidence of Skopje moving toward a compromise.

“The suggestions are Republic of North Macedonia, Republic of Upper Macedonia, Republic of Vardar Macedonia and Republic of Macedonia (Skopje),” Zaev told Reuters following a summit about the Western Balkans in London. Asked whether Greece would be happy with one of these options, Zaev said, “Yes... they have more preferred options and some not so preferred options.” He added that the question which remained was whether there was “a real need” to change FYROM’s constitution, which is something Greece has been pressing for.

Back in Athens, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said that Greece has set out its preconditions for a solution. “If our neighbors have the appetite and will to proceed, so that we can determine what exactly a mutually acceptable solution would comprise, we are open to this and we have proven this.”