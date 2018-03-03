Open Day | Athens | March 4

This year's annual Open Day at the Onassis Cultural Center is dedicated to the events and zeitgeist of May 1968, with singers, musicians, actors and performers tracing the cross-fertilization between avant-garde art and new social and cultural ideas of the period, beginning at the end of the 50s up to the first years of the 70s. The Open Day is admission-free with events taking place throughout the cultural center. At 9 p.m. on the main stage, the Continuum Ensemble will perform Iannis Xenakis's “Kraanerg,” for which tickets cost 5 euros. For details of the events, visit www.sgt.gr.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou,

tel 210.900.5800