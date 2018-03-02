Saving Food Festival | Athens | March 3

Conservation group WWF and Impact Hub join forces to co-host the annual Saving Food Festival, a family-friendly event aimed at raising awareness about food waste. Environmental experts, chefs and food bloggers, among others, will be conducting talks and workshops on how to start making a difference on the planet by limiting food waste at home. Doors open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. and the event is admission-free.

Impact Hub, 28 Karaiskaki, Monastiraki,

tel 210.321.0146, athens.impacthub.net