Young German hiker dies on Crete after fall

A 21-year-old German man died in a hospital in Rethymno on Friday after suffering heavy internal bleeding following a fall while hiking in a mountainous part of the Cretan prefecture.

The man was spotted earlier in the day by farmers from the village of Fourfouras who notified the authorities.

The 21-year-old was found to have suffered multiple breaks and fractures but also internal bleeding. Doctors operated but the young man suffered a heart attack before they could complete the surgery.

Efforts were under way to trace the man’s next of kin as authorities said he had no documentation on him.

There were no details as to how he fell or the precise location.