Shortly before the deadline for applications for 8,166 jobs in Greek municipal sanitation services, the Supreme Council for Civil Personnel Selection (ASEP) introduced certain restrictions that effectively exclude potential new entrants.

The changes were imposed following pressure from Greek contract workers on both ASEP director Yiannis Karavokyris and Interior Minister Panos Skourletis.

According to sources, there was great interest in the competition, with applications expected to surpass the 150,000 mark.

However, the leftist-led government’s political rivals indicated that the procedure was already rigged.

“All the choices of the SYRIZA-ANEL government effectively contribute to the state being hijacked by the party,” conservative New Democracy’s shadow minister for administrative development Giorgos Georgantas said, referring to leftist SYRIZA and the right-wing Independent Greeks (ANEL).